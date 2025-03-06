They are a minority in engineering and in computer science, with better results of labor insertion, and are overrepresented in degrees with worse employability indicators, according to a study by the CYD Foundation

Women are a majority at the university -they constitute the 59.6% of students-, although its presence in degrees with better indicators of labor insertion is minority (31.5%), according to data from the CYD Foundation.

According to Ángela Mediavilla, responsible for her technical cabinet, they are a minority in the Engineering and computer science and are overrepresented in careers that have a lower job insertion. In addition, the analysis concludes that there is a gender gap: in the vast majority of degrees the average contribution base of women is lower than that of men, even in those where women have a high presence and better employability indicators

Among the races that are grouped among the top five with the best indicators, they are minority in all except in Medicine (65.7%). If this degree is excluded and the presence of women in degrees linked to engineering and technology is taken into account, their presence is reduced to 18.3%, while in Computer science is less than 12%. In this sense, Angela Mediavilla points out that “Stem remains a challenge for women, in careers as computer science their presence is reduced to 11.9%.”

In races with better labor insertion rates, the social security affiliation rate is from 84.9% for women compared to 87.3% among men. The graduates have a higher affiliation rate than they in software and application development: (89.66% women vs 86.23% men), sound and image engineering: (88.53% women vs 86.57% men) and medicine: (93.31% women vs 92.13% men). At the other extreme, in electrical engineering is where they present the biggest difference with respect to men (8.6% less).