While girls and women are systematically erased from public life by the Taliban, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and Afghan activists accuse the international community of standing idly by. Since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Pakistani winner Malala Yousafzai Nobel Peace Prize winner, has actively campaigned for women's rights in the war-torn country.

“The Taliban's decrees are systematically erasing millions of women and girls in Afghanistan from public life, and we must all do more to hold the Taliban accountable,” Malala tells DW. “First and foremost, I am calling on all governments to make gender apartheid a crime against humanity.”

Last Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council discussed the increasingly devastating situation in Afghanistan.

In early December, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (Unama), created by the Security Council in 2002 to support Afghan institutions in areas such as human rights, rule of law and equality, published a report .

In the text, Unama refers to the Taliban regime as a “de facto” administration, as it does not have international recognition. “De facto authorities continue to restrict the rights of women and girls.”

Under the Taliban, girls and women have become increasingly confined to their homes. They can only study up to the 6th grade, and are therefore banned from universities, as well as public spaces, such as parks, and most jobs. They must take a male companion on trips of more than 72 kilometers and follow a dress code.

The Unama report states that in some provinces, such as Khost and Sabul, women and girls are prohibited from even going to markets or shops without the company of a man.

A Taliban decree in July also ordered the closure of all women's beauty salons, one of the few places they could still go. The measure, moreover, left tens of thousands of women unemployed.

No improvement despite warnings

The international community has been aware of the situation in Afghanistan for a long time, says Niloufar Nikseyar, a former professor at Herat University, in an interview with DW.

“Every opportunity, a new report is published on the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan. Every time, we hope that the world hears our voice and that the situation changes for the better,” she says. “But we haven’t seen any improvement in the last two years. Still, as a woman, I always strive to be the voice of the victims in Afghanistan. We don’t want to lose hope.”

Nikseyar, who still lives in Afghanistan, is part of a group of women who organize home reading sessions for women and girls. Even in the case of these women-only meetings, they need to inform the Taliban and ask for permission.

The Taliban's unfulfilled promises

When they took power in 2021, the Taliban promised to respect women's rights under Islamic law, or sharia. But the Islamic fundamentalist group has gradually introduced a series of restrictions and policies that deny women and girls even their basic rights simply because of their gender.

Sahraa Karimi, an Afghan film director, described the Taliban regime’s policies as “gender apartheid” that represents a “crime against humanity.”

Fearing for his life, Karimi fled Afghanistan after the group took power and now lives in the United States. “Over the past two years, reports from Afghanistan and the restrictions on women and girls have shown that the Taliban have not changed their attitude at all,” she says.

“Unfortunately, the international community is supporting the Taliban by remaining silent. This allows them to continue to suppress women’s basic rights.”

How to help women and girls?

Karimi is worried about the future of Afghanistan. She fears that Afghan society will become even more regressive under Taliban rule and serve as a base for radical forces, which would ultimately pose a serious threat to the entire world.

The time has come for the international community to actively work to abolish gender segregation in Afghanistan and ensure that the Taliban are held accountable for their actions, emphasizes the filmmaker.

“Western countries as well as regional powers can change this situation, but I don’t see any political will to do so,” says Shaharzad Akbar, who was head of Afghanistan’s Human Rights Commission from 2019 to 2021.

Akbar, who now lives in the United Kingdom, received an award from Germany's Friedrich Ebert Foundation in November for his efforts in promoting human rights.

“Afghanistan should not be forgotten,” she told DW during the awards ceremony. “It is our duty to be the voice of women in Afghanistan. Human rights activists and the media must not allow the Taliban’s lies to become the truth about Afghanistan.”

Malala Yousafzai emphasizes the need to “send a clear signal to Afghan women and girls that we see them, hear their call to action and are ready to offer our solidarity.”

The Pakistani also says the international community needs to help girls continue their studies while the school ban remains in force.

“Philanthropists and investors can increase their funding to Afghan and international organizations that have been offering creative, alternative and digital learning programs to reach Afghan girls in their homes.”