This Saturday (24), the NGO WoMakersCode promotes the “Meeting of Women and Careers in Technology”, to encourage female participation in the technology market. On the occasion, women references in the field of technology will address topics such as artificial intelligence, programming, cybersecurity and career. Entries can be made here.

Among the speakers are Danielle Monteiro, Master in Computer Engineering and MongoDB Female Innovator; Raquel Belém, Director of Customer Success at LinkedIn; Luciana Vaz, head of iFood Products; Stephanie Cardoso, developer at Globo; and Suellen Ferreira, technical specialist at Microsoft.

“We want to highlight female references in technology, offering a space for learning and inspiration, so that more women can conquer space and advance in the job market”, says Cynthia Zanoni, founder of the NGO WoMakersCode.

Ibmec and WoMakersCode

Last year, Ibmec and the organization WoMakersCode entered into a partnership. For Talita Ribeiro, Full Stack Development professor at Ibmec RJ, this cooperation is essential to attract the attention of the female public to technology courses.

“The technology area is increasingly short of professionals and we see that we need to gain space with women, who are still a minority public in computing courses around the world”, explains Talita.

The expert points out that the computing environment is still very masculine, although there are several examples of female characters who were protagonists in the area, such as Ada Lovelace, the first programmer in history, and Margaret Hamilton, who coined the term Software Engineering, in addition to having key role in the success of the flight program used in the Apollo 11 project.

“We want women to be able to see themselves in the great examples of the area and to be interested in working with computing”, she adds.

