Muhammad Abdel Samie (Sharjah)

Within the eighth Emirates Women Writers Forum, the symposium “Women and Literature… A Future Vision” was held, which was moderated by Aisha Al-Ruwaimah, and in which Dr. participated. Maryam Al-Hashemi, the symposium raised several topics and questions, including a question about Dr. Al-Hashemi about the reality of Emirati literature today.

She said: “Today there is great cooperation between various cultural institutions in all the emirates of the country with the aim of promoting Emirati literature. This cooperation undoubtedly enriches literature, provides it with more creativity, enhances its insightful vision, and increases the level of cultural awareness. Today’s cultural reality imposes on us a question about: Literature.” Emirati where to? Today we live in a new era of technology and artificial intelligence that imposes itself on all fields. If we ask about the most widespread cultural genre today, some may think that it is the novel because it usually receives the attention of organizers of workshops, lectures, and cultural sessions, but in reality, the most powerful literary element is the novel. The aspect of influence and depth, not the aspect of quantity, is poetry. It sits on the throne of literature today because it has the strongest influence.”

Al-Hashemi continued her speech, explaining: “This may be due to the requirements of the novel, as it is specific in terms of narration, language, and needs. The novel requires strong expressive language, broad culture in various fields, and high skill in narrating events and details, in order to write a successful novel of quality and impact.” We need a good reader in various fields. Encyclopedic reading generates distinctive ideas and linguistic vocabulary. The novel is like scientific research that needs to collect information and amass vocabulary. The writer must introduce himself. Sitting in the ivory tower of the writer will not convey his voice to people. Rather, he must carry his literature. He knocks on doors to let people know about him.”

Al Hashemi stressed the role of translation in delivering the book to the largest segment of readers, and about this she said: “We of course need an accurate, objective translation with a distinctive language that preserves the spirit of the work, adds more value to it and never detracts from it, just as accessing Emirati literature to… Universality is possible, but on the condition that it is not the goal. For example, when ancient Arab works such as “Kalila and Dimna” and “One Thousand and One Nights” reached internationality, this was because these works were distinguished by their unique idea, interesting style, and sound language. Therefore, in order to reach universality, we must be We, that is, we are not estranged from our identity, culture, language, heritage, and history.

Regarding the role of women in keeping pace with social changes over the years, Al-Hashemi said: “Women are more sensitive, more observant, and more precise, and it is natural for this to be reflected in the literary work they present. Therefore, they are able to keep pace with changes and write with greater comprehensiveness and greater depth.”

The forum also organized a poetry evening at the Literary Café in Sharjah, where the evening was moderated by poet Sheikha Al-Mutairi, and poets Najat Al-Dhaheri, Asma Al-Hammadi, and Futtaim Al-Harz participated in it, where they recited a number of diverse poems that were well received by the audience.