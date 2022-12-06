Rally del Veneto with Valentina Bissoli godmother

The Veneto Rally is about to return: after a few years of waiting, the competition dedicated to the world of historic cars and organized by the team will start again on 9-10 December Pro Energy Motorsport in synergy with theAutomobile Club Verona.

The exceptional godmother makes the competition even more fascinating: it is the beautiful one Veronese model Valentina Bissoli (who turns 29 right now and is compared by many to Monica Bellucci). “I thank proenergy motorsport for choosing me and I will try to represent my splendid territory in the best possible way”, he explains to Affaritaliani.it. To her the task of rewarding on “on stage, in addition to rally supporters also rally supporters, with a cup dedicated to them”.

In recent weeks the official presentation at Palazzo Balbi, headquarters of the Veneto Region, with Luca Zaia. but now it’s time to make the engines “sing”: “I’m all waiting for December 10th in Badia Calavena (VR) for the historic Veneto rally”. Yes, because if the godmother is excellent, the venue is also seductive: the race will take place in the splendid setting of the Val d’Illasi on the Lessinia plateau.









Valentina Bissoli she is a sporty woman: she loves padel (dream of a dinner with Matteo Berrettini, as I recently confessed to Affari) and now here is this juxtaposition to the motor world which intrigues her a lot. “Rallying is a totally new thing for me and I’m sure it will win me over,” she points out to Affari. “I was chosen by the Veneto region as the maximum representative of the beauty of the place, a title that honors me a lot and that excites me”







