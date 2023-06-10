













This information, which corresponds to the United States, is a reflection of what is happening in the world. This report comes from Mat Piscatella, who is the CEO and analyst of the aforementioned company.

According to Circana’s PlayerPulse figures, 47% of gamers on consoles are women, while on PC it would be 50% and on mobile platforms it is 54%.

In this monthly publication, it stands out that these three statistics related to video games increased by 1% compared to 2022.

Fountain: Nintendo.

That is, it is an upward trend. The data is compelling and several players point out that they make all the sense in the world.

But some reactions were very negative. Mat Piscatella’s video game post was met with skepticism, anger and offensive jokes.

Some believe that the data is wrong and only because mothers buy consoles for their children.

Unfortunately, this is not the case; in fact, Circana records US video game sales data month after month. Their information is incredibly reliable.

41% of PS5s in the US are female owned

45% of Xbox Series consoles are female owned

52% of Switch consoles are female owned

50% of gaming PCs are female owned — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 9, 2023

What consoles do more women play in the United States?

piscatella shared details about which consoles women play the most video games on, and in that sense the big winner was the Nintendo Switch. The results can be seen below:

– 41% on PS5 consoles

– 45% on Xbox Series X|S consoles

– 50% on computers for video games

– 52% on Nintendo Switch consoles

The PC was included to complement the comparison. There was no shortage of feedback from players who have never met a female player. That is the reason why they do not trust the above.

Perhaps the degree of toxicity that exists is the reason that not many women talk about it. It is a most unfortunate situation that must end once and for all. And to all this, how is this information collected?

Fountain: Nintendo.

According to Piscatella, Circana conducts a monthly survey of active US gamers ages 13 and older. This is online via PC and mobile from a representative group.

Respondents rate based on having played games in the past month. To ensure consistency between samples and correct for any bias or error, there is a weighting system for each monthly data set.

This is based on representative distributions of the use of the platform and the investment in it.

