The twentieth and final round is Sunday, May 7. Ajax will then play the away match against PEC Zwolle, while FC Twente will take on Feyenoord at home.

Tiny Hoekstra scored the only goal of the match in the fourteenth minute. She tapped in from the rebound after Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar had stopped Chasity Grant’s shot. In the remainder, Twente hit the bar twice, but the equalizer did not fall on De Toekomst.

The last time Ajax became champion was in the 2017/18 season. The last three national titles went to FC Twente.