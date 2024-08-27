The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security revealed that women represent 66.7% of the total number of subscribers to the Authority, noting that women recorded a presence in the federal government sector with (25,036) subscribers compared to about (10,583) male subscribers, and in the local government sector the number of female subscribers reached (18,082) subscribers compared to the number of male subscribers of (17,078) subscribers, and in the private sector the number of female subscribers reached (50,777) subscribers, compared to the number of male subscribers of (19,324) subscribers, and these numbers give a clear indication of the state’s interest in empowering women as a main partner in the development process.

The Authority explained, in a statistical report prepared on the occasion of Women’s Day, that the UAE has enhanced support for women through various legislations, including pension and social insurance laws. This is evident in Pensions Law No. 7 of 1999, which granted women many privileges, including that women can purchase 10 years of nominal service, while men are allowed to purchase 5 years, and each purchased year is granted a 2% increase in pension when wishing to retire after spending twenty years in service.

The general rule in the law states that it is not permissible to combine two pensions from the Authority or a pension and any salary received by the insured from any other entity in the state if the conditions for combining are not met. However, the law allows a widow to combine her pension with her share from her husband or her salary from work with her share of her husband’s pension. The law has treated men and women equally when distributing the pension to those entitled to it, because the law does not consider the pension a legitimate inheritance, so it has recognized the right of the daughter to receive a share equal to her brother’s share.

The son is removed from the pension upon reaching the prescribed age, while the daughter remains in the pension as long as she meets the eligibility conditions. In another matter, the law stipulates that the daughter or sister may re-disburse a share of the pension suspended due to marriage or joining work in cases of divorce or leaving work. Also, if the daughter, sister or mother is widowed or divorced after the death of the father or mother and none of them has a salary or pension, a share is created from the Authority’s treasury without prejudice to the shares of other beneficiaries.

Decree-Law (57) of 2023 regarding pensions and social insurance also granted women some privileges, including that the law stipulated that a woman is entitled to a pension in the event that the service of the insured woman who is married, divorced or widowed ends upon her request, if her period of subscription to the insurance is (30) years and she is (55) years old, provided that both the minimum subscription period and the age for entitlement to the pension are reduced for the insured woman who has children, and this reduction includes two years for the subscription period and three years for the age for each of the fifth and sixth children, and three and a half years for the subscription period and four years for the age for the seventh child.

On the other hand, the law allowed women to participate for a maximum of (3) consecutive or separate years for those of them who wish to obtain leave to care for their children or look after them, while continuing to pay the subscriptions due for this period and considering it as part of the subscription period when calculating the end of her service.

The law also redistributed the pension percentages among those entitled to them by raising the share of the widow/widows, if they have more than one, to (40%) of the pension, while the children – male and female – are entitled to (40%) of the pension, while the father or mother or both are entitled to: (20%) of the pension. As is evident from the new distribution, the law raised the percentages of widows at the expense of the children, considering that the support of the children falls on them after the death of the breadwinner.

The law maintains the widow’s right to combine her share of the pension due to her from her husband with her personal pension, or her share from her husband with her salary from work, in contrast to the general rule in the law, which does not allow the insured to combine two pensions from the Authority.