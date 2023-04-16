Elly Schlein, the money has erupted: what’s going on

And at the end the grain has exploded due to a robust network of contradictions which has long gripped the left. The fight is between feminists and LGBT representatives and the reason for containing is of course the uterus for rent or, in more affected words, surrogacy which is prohibited in Italy but permitted abroad, in some countries, and so the richest resort to it, a bit like what happened for abortion.

But this leads to unsuspected contrasts and real religious wars within the Woke ideology, which is infesting the West. For example, shrewd feminists have long since pricked up their ears, and they no longer get caught up in the various Zans and similar. Many LGBT battles are against women because they harm their rights won over years and years of hard battles.

