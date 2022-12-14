In the US, a relative of a woman shot her ex-lover and escaped prison

In the United States, a relative of a resident of the city of Sherwood, Oregon, killed her former lover who was pursuing her and escaped prison. About it informs True Crime Daily.

36-year-old Cody Buias showed up at the home of a woman with whom he was previously romantically involved at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. After parting with his beloved, Buyas did not leave her alone and continued to pursue.

The relatives of the woman found out about the next appearance of Buyas and came to her house. There, between them and the man there was a conflict, during which he demonstrated the gun he had brought with him. Immediately after that, one of the relatives of the American woman shot Buyas from the weapon he had.

Related materials:

The following morning, Bouillas died in the hospital. The official police report said that the officers who arrived at the scene did not need to use weapons during the response to the incident. The woman’s family is cooperating with investigators. No arrests have been made in connection with the death of Cody Bouillas.

Earlier it was reported that 35-year-old Hassan Mehmet from the UK was on trial for following former partner Shelby Laidlaw using a smart speaker and threatening her with death. The couple was in a relationship for 13 years.