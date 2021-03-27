In the United States, the suspect was arrested and charged with the murder of a woman, which happened 42 years ago. Reported by CNN.

Suspicion fell on the 64-year-old Kansas resident after his DNA was found on the victim’s clothes and under the nails. According to investigators, James Herman Dye in 1979 raped and strangled a 29-year-old college employee in the neighboring state of Colorado with a belt from his coat.

The defendant told the detectives that he had never heard of this murder, did not know the victim and did not kill her. However, investigators found out that a few months before the crime, Day was enrolled in the same educational institution.

The suspect is now in custody and awaiting transfer to Colorado.