A tractor collided with a museum train at a level crossing without barriers. The tractor driver’s life is in danger, and around 15 of the 200 passengers on the excursion suffered minor injuries.

Stadthagen – The 20-year-old tractor driver was critically injured when a tractor collided with a museum railway in western Lower Saxony in Stadthagen. The accident occurred on Sunday on an unguarded railway crossing. But there is a light signal system there, said a police spokesman on Sunday. 15 passengers on the museum railway suffered minor injuries. According to a police spokesman, they did not have to be taken to hospital. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

The museum train consisted of the steam locomotive 52 8038 called “Else” and nine wagons from the Minden museum railway, as Tjaard Wehrend from the Weserbergland Steam Railway Association said. Around 200 passengers booked the nostalgic trip. Most of the injured suffered shock, said Wehrend. The accident occurred shortly after departure from Stadthagen train station in the Schaumburg district. After the accident, the passengers were brought back to the train station in fire brigade and Red Cross vehicles.

The 20.4 km long Rinteln-Stadthagen railway line, which runs via Obernkirchen, is privately operated by Bückebergbahn Rinteln-Stadthagen GmbH. There is no Deutsche Bahn passenger service here. Therefore, public train traffic was not affected. However, the route is sometimes used to transport wood or other goods such as gravel.

The tractor and trailer were badly damaged in the accident. The almost 80-year-old locomotive with which the 20-year-old tractor driver collided, as well as the wagons, were also badly damaged. The amount of damage is still unclear. The fire department was on site with around 50 emergency services because an alarm was raised about a so-called mass casualty incident.

Experts should now clarify how the route can be cleared, said the spokesman for the Weserbergland Steam Railway Association. dpa