The face of a smoker from the Australian city of Melbourne, Victoria, covered with hair. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

A 51-year-old woman came to see a dermatologist after thin hairs became covered in her face, neck and upper body lanugo… After the appearance of hair, she was haunted by constant fatigue, she began to cough and began to lose weight.

During the examination, the patient was diagnosed with a 12 mm adenocarcinoma located in the right lung. A malignant tumor could appear as a result of nicotine abuse: the woman smoked for 37 years.

The patient underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy, followed by a course of a drug designed to fight lung cancer. Two months after starting treatment, hair growth slowed down, weight loss was resolved and the cough disappeared.

The case was described in the medical journal The New England Journal of Medicine.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the American city of St. Paul, Minnesota, gave birth to a child whose arms, legs, back and shoulders were covered with black hair, and a beard was outlined on her face. The nurses explained to the boy’s parents that the fluffy hairs are called lanugo and will fall out on their own while bathing.