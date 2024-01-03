Home page World

A US citizen disappeared twelve years ago on the way to a date. On New Year's Eve, divers found the vehicle and the lifeless body of the missing person.

Florida – Missing person cases often go unsolved for a long time. It often takes weeks, months or even years before relatives are certain about the whereabouts of the missing person. In December one could Boy was found safe and sound in Baden-Württemberg. But missing person cases don't always end well. The Lemire family also had to experience this painfully. Sandra Lemire, a 47-year-old mother, disappeared without a trace in the United States in May 2012. Her body was finally found almost twelve years later.

The information that has now been provided at least offers the bereaved a certain, albeit painful, consolation. “I feel better because we know what happened, but it still feels like a dream state. I don't know how to process it,” Timothy Lemire, the son of the missing woman, tells the television station CNN with. He and his father are relieved that her death was not the result of a violent crime.

After almost twelve years, divers found the wrecked car and the body of the missing Sandra Lemire. © Sunshine State Sonar

Search for missing mother in the USA has been unsuccessful for a long time

Before her disappearance, Sandra Lemire was staying with her grandmother in Orlando, Florida. On May 8, 2012, she drove her red minivan to meet someone she met online. Their destination was Kissimmee, about 35 kilometers from Orlando. She was last seen at a restaurant in Kissimmee, according to the search group Sunshine State Sonar. Her grandmother waited in vain for her to return.

The search for the missing mother was difficult because for a long time there was no concrete information about her whereabouts. More than 60 bodies of water were searched without success. It was not until December 2023 that the search group received from Orlando police the location of the cell phone tower to which Lemire's cell phone was last connected.

The accident may have led to the death of the missing person

Using the tip, divers from the group were able to narrow down the search area and locate the vehicle in a retention pond near the Disney World exit in Kissimmee. On the last day of 2023, the vehicle was finally recovered along with the body of the missing person.

A Florida Highway Patrol report indicates the cause of death was an accident. For unknown reasons, the vehicle is said to have left State Road 417, entered the body of water and filled with water.

