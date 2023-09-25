Home page World

From: Emanuel Zylla

Fatal alligator attacks are rare in Florida, but they do happen. Now a 41-year-old woman fell victim to a four-meter giant.

Largo – It’s a gruesome story that is particularly familiar from the southeast of the USA: In Largo, Florida, a four-meter-long alligator with the body of a woman in its mouth was found by a passer-by on Friday (September 22nd). The male lizard probably ate the woman while she was still alive. In order to recover the body, the police, in collaboration with officials from a nature conservation agency, shot the animal.

The woman has now been identified Miami Herald reported on Monday (September 25).

Florida alligator victim a homeless woman? Supposed daughter launches appeal for donations

According to the press release, the police were contacted on Friday at 2 p.m. (local time). A passerby found the alligator in a water canal with the 41-year-old’s body in its mouth. The police then identified the woman on Saturday. It is still unclear how the possibly homeless woman could have met this terrible fate.

As the US newspaper further reported, Another woman claimed on Facebook that she was the deceased’s daughter and that her mother lived in a forest area. The daily newspaper quotes the woman who is said to have started a fundraising appeal for her mother’s funeral costs: “It is believed that she was walking to or from her campsite near the stream in the dark and the alligator attacked from the water.” So far $5,000 in donations were raised.

In Largo, signs like this warn about the alligators in local waters. Fatal encounters are rare but pose a constant danger to the population. © IMAGO/Martha Asencio-Rhine

Rare but a growing danger in the USA: Mississippi alligators in Florida

In Florida, Mississippi alligators are considered a nuisance if they are at least 4 feet long and pose a “danger to people, pets and property,” the US newspaper reports. The largest alligator ever seen in Florida was around 4.30 meters long. In general, they can reach a length of up to 6 meters – but that is very rarely the case. In Florida, there are only about eight unprovoked alligator bites each year, according to the report. There have only been 26 deaths since 1948, according to a statement from the state in 2021.

Mississippi alligators are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Endangered Species. Authorities in Florida warn against approaching the lizards, which people tend to shy away from. It almost goes without saying that in front of you Take a bath with them, as one woman showed on Instagram in Marchis not recommended.

Although fatal alligator bites are rare, the potential danger is increasing due to strong population growth and the increased construction of residential buildings on the water. You can then observe how such a gigantic one develops Reptile squeezes through a property fence almost effortlessly. Most recently, an 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog in Florida in February. (zy)