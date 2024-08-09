A gruesome discovery at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. “We found a woman’s body stuck in the baggage carousel,” local fire department spokesman Larry Langford told CNN. Police said the woman was 57, but did not release her name.

“It is known for sure that she was not an employee of the airport as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration stated, but we do not know how she entered since the warehouse was not accessible to the public,” Langford explained. The police also reported that “surveillance footage shows the woman entering the baggage hall at 2:27 in the morning, but she can only be seen walking and the video does not indicate what could have happened to her.”