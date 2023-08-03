Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/08/2023 – 21:40 Share

The body of a 62-year-old woman was found buried in the garden of the house where she lived, on Tuesday afternoon, the 1st, in a residential neighborhood of Barretos, in the interior of São Paulo.

Police officers used a ladder to enter the property, surrounded by security devices, after neighbors reported the woman’s possible disappearance. Police are investigating the hypothesis of robbery, as the victim’s purse and cell phone were taken.

Nilza Maria Aparecida Costa Pingoud has lived alone in her house in the Los Angeles neighborhood since she became a widow about four years ago. The neighbors were surprised that she hadn’t left the house for almost a week.

When the police arrived, they found the whole house locked up. According to police chief Rafael Faria Domingos, the investigators had to jump over the wall. “Soon they noticed that there was something different in the garden of the house. They started digging and located the body of the woman who lived in the property,” he said.

The Fire Department and expertise were triggered and the body was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML). The delegate is still waiting for the reports on the cause of death, as well as the analysis of the images from several surveillance cameras installed in the house.

“Initial investigations point to robbery, as the woman’s cell phone and wallet were not found at the residence. It was found that she lived alone in the property, but there was no subtraction of other assets, ”she said.

According to the delegate, a daughter and a nephew of the victim were at the house and spoke with the police, but they could not provide much information because they had little contact with Nilza. Neighbors reported that last Saturday, the 29th, a man stayed in front of the house for a long time.

Upon being approached by a neighbor, he said he would be the resident’s nephew. The police try to identify this person.

Neighbors describe Nilza Pingoud as a friendly, albeit discreet, woman. The neighbor who approached the police said that she regularly talked to Nilza through a cell phone application, which is why it was strange when she started not to respond to messages.

Friends took to social media to mourn the circumstances of her death. Nilza’s body was buried this Wednesday morning, the 2nd, at the Peace Cemetery, in Barretos.