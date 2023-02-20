Amur Mash: the body of the deceased in a helicopter crash on Sakhalin was found two days later

The body of a passenger in a Robinson R-44 helicopter that crashed in the Sakhalin mountains was found two days after the crash. This is reported Telegram-channel Amur Mash.

According to him, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations traveled to the crash site on the ground, they searched for the body of the deceased for two days.

Robinson R-44 crashed on Friday, February 17th. There were three people on board – the pilot and a married couple from Khabarovsk, who left her son at the hotel for the duration of the helicopter ride. The pilot and mother of the child died, the man survived, he was hospitalized with spinal injuries. and chest, doctors assess the condition of the Russian as stably serious.

Previously, before the crash northeast of Mount Krasnaya in the Sakhalin region, the Robinson helicopter touched a rock, but managed to give a distress signal. Investigators opened a criminal case under the article on violation of the rules of traffic safety and operation of air transport.