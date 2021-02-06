Rescuers found the body of a woman after an explosion in French Bordeaux. On Saturday, February 6, the TV channel reports. BFMTV…

According to the authorities and emergency services, an explosion thundered in the morning in a house on the ground floor of which there was a parking lot. The building was completely destroyed. The explosion also affected two neighboring buildings, which were partially destroyed.

A preliminary version of the incident is a gas leak.

“Initially, we thought that parking activities could also be one of the causes of the explosion. We assume a gas leak, but it is necessary for the investigation to continue, ”the channel quotes its source.

As a result of the incident, three people were injured, one of the victims is in serious condition.

At the moment, the gas network in the quarter is closed. The scene is cordoned off.