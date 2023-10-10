A woman that In 2015 he had received a 30-year prison sentence for an abortionwas subjected to a new hearing this Monday, October 9, in which it was decided to annul the initial sentence.

The decision is applauded by various groups that support the cause of decriminalizing abortion in El Salvador, although they affirm that the baby’s death was due to “medical negligence” and not exactly a termination of pregnancy.

It is necessary to point out that, in El Salvador, the 1997 penal code establishes that abortion is “criminalized in all circumstances” and there will be sanctions for those who incur or carry out the interruption of pregnancy, as described in articles 133 to 137, according to information from the ECLAC Gender Equality Observatory.

“Wrongful abortion caused by the pregnant woman herself, and her attempt to cause her abortion will not be punishable,” the article adds.

Following this line, in 2015, a 20-year-old woman, named Lilian was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the crime of aggravated homicide after the death of her newborn..

And although it may be a common scenario for a woman to be sentenced for an abortion in that country, Lilian’s case has been special and controversial since some organizations claim that she was “unfairly judged”because her baby died 72 hours after being born.

Her daughter did not survive and died 72 hours after birth under the care of the hospital

“Lilian gave birth at the San Juan de Dios National Hospital in Santa Ana, her daughter did not survive and died 72 hours after birth under the care of the hospital,” the ‘Citizen Group’ organization said in a statement.

This movement has also gone so far as to claim that the hospital “did not accept negligence” and that Lilian was criminalized for this reason.

The defense managed to annul the sentence

Eight years after she was convicted for the death of her baby, the legal team working on her defense obtained the annulment of the sentence.

The hearing in a second court in Santa Ana was scheduled for this Monday, October 9, and it was decided to annul the sentence.

“We have won. This afternoon the judge has given us the annulment of the conviction,” said the defense after leaving the court, a statement that was loudly received by dozens of women who had called for a sit-in demanding Lilian’s freedom.

#Update| The Second Sentencing Court in Santa Ana annulled the conviction against Lilian, who gave birth in the hospital in 2015, her daughter died in the hospital due to medical negligence and Lilian had been convicted of aggravated homicide, although she was innocent. pic.twitter.com/pG31Jp6UbZ — Citizen Group #JusticiaParaBeatriz (@AbortoPORlaVIDA) October 9, 2023

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Also read in EL TIEMPO: