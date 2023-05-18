Home page World

Kouri Richins wrote a children’s book to deal with her husband’s death. But now she is suspected of murder – her husband probably died of fentanyl poisoning.

Utah – She wants to help her three sons process the grief. That they would know: their father is always with them. This is how a woman from the USA described aloud NYTimes their motivation for writing a children’s book. To support her children to deal better with the death of their father. And now, two months after the release of Are You With Me?, she’s been charged with her husband’s murder.

USA: Woman writes children’s book on coping with grief

The children’s book tells the story of a boy who lost his father but is always reminded of his presence. On March 7, about a year after her husband’s death, the 33-year-old published the book. “My children and I wrote this book about the different emotions and periods of grief we have experienced over the past year. It is comforting to them that they are not living this life alone. Her dad is still here, but in a different way,” the American said during an appearance in KVTX TVto promote her book.

Murder suspicion: did the American poison her husband?

As the NYTimes reported, she celebrated with her husband on the evening of March 3, according to court documents: Because the 33-year-old, who is a real estate agent, had sold a house. To celebrate, she made her husband a Moscow Mule, which he then drank in bed. When the woman woke up around 3 a.m. because one of the boys was having a nightmare, she felt that her husband was cold and called 911.

But the life-saving measures of the rescue workers could not revive the 39-year-old. The autopsy and toxicology report later revealed that the deceased had five times the lethal dose of fentanyl in his body. According to the court documents, the drug was taken orally, according to the medical examiner. Is his wife responsible for the murder?

What is fentanyl? Fentanyl is a man-made opioid used to treat severe pain. It’s around 50 times stronger than heroin and about 100 times stronger than morphine, so ARD. It can be injected intravenously, for example during anesthesia, but can also be used as a lozenge, nasal spray or patch. In the United States in particular, there is a massive drug problem caused by painkillers and, according to the American Department of Justice, it is the most common cause of death among people between the ages of 18 and 49. Doctors in Germany have also been sentenced for prescribing fentanyl. See also Go crazy and buy a complete Formula 1 motorhome

Alongside Murder: Author Charged with Possession of Controlled Substances

In addition to murder, the 33-year-old became loud NYTimes also charged with three counts of possession of controlled substances. A search of the defendants’ smartphone revealed conversations with “an acquaintance” who had been accused of various drug-related offenses in the past.

The suspect is said to have contacted him at the end of 2021 to buy prescription painkillers. According to court documents and information from the acquaintance, two weeks after receiving the pills, the author contacted her again to get even stronger drugs: he sold her fentanyl.

Murder charge: Her husband suspected that she wanted to harm him

The day after Valentine’s Day 2022, the deceased fell ill – four days after his wife bought the pills. According to court documents, he told friends he thought his wife was trying to poison him. Two weeks later, his wife bought fentanyl again. The man was dead six days later. The first detention hearing is scheduled for May 19. In Germany, meanwhile, worried a murder trial against a male nurse for headlines.