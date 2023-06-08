Woman would have murdered her boyfriend in front of her friends because he took her cell phone

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
A knife was the object used by the woman.
It happened in Argentina. According to their own narration, she stabbed him twice in the back.
There is commotion in the province of Chubut, Argentinaafter learning about the case of a woman who stabbed her partner when he took the cell phone from her hands, causing her death.
“I’m going to take care of what I did,” said the woman when she appeared before the authorities in the company of her 9-year-old daughter, according to the media. TN.
Apparently, they were having dinner at home last Saturday, in the company of two friends, when the deceased snatched his cell phone from his hand. This would have unleashed rage in the woman, who in response he got up, hugged him and stabbed him twice in the back.
It was the companions who called the police and gave notice of what had happened.
The man managed to be taken to a hospital. However, he passed away at dawn on Sunday due to the seriousness of his injuries.
The middle News Argentine points out that the woman assured more people that she had hidden the knife, but the authorities found it under the cover of a sewer installed in front of the same health center where her partner was treated.
They add that the gun was 23 centimeters and there were still traces of blood on it.
