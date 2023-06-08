Thursday, June 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Woman would have murdered her boyfriend in front of her friends because he took her cell phone

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 8, 2023
in World
0
Woman would have murdered her boyfriend in front of her friends because he took her cell phone


close

Knife

A knife was the object used by the woman.

A knife was the object used by the woman.

It happened in Argentina. According to their own narration, she stabbed him twice in the back.

There is commotion in the province of Chubut, Argentinaafter learning about the case of a woman who stabbed her partner when he took the cell phone from her hands, causing her death.

“I’m going to take care of what I did,” said the woman when she appeared before the authorities in the company of her 9-year-old daughter, according to the media. TN.

See also  European Union gives free rein to the law that will regulate Artificial Intelligence

(Keep reading: Video: couple ran off robbers with clorox, they wanted to rob the premises for the second time).

Apparently, they were having dinner at home last Saturday, in the company of two friends, when the deceased snatched his cell phone from his hand. This would have unleashed rage in the woman, who in response he got up, hugged him and stabbed him twice in the back.

It was the companions who called the police and gave notice of what had happened.

The man managed to be taken to a hospital. However, he passed away at dawn on Sunday due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The middle News Argentine points out that the woman assured more people that she had hidden the knife, but the authorities found it under the cover of a sewer installed in front of the same health center where her partner was treated.

They add that the gun was 23 centimeters and there were still traces of blood on it.

More news

– Mexico: he found his son by a live search collective on Facebook
– The Chilean satellite that helps in the search for missing children in the Colombian jungle
– Video: man died after being swept away by the current of a stream in his truck

See also  Taiwan denounces the incursion of 13 Chinese military fighters

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Woman #murdered #boyfriend #front #friends #cell #phone

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
AMLO meets with US officials; They talk about AIFA and AICM

AMLO meets with US officials; They talk about AIFA and AICM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result