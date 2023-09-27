A few days after two months of the murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, new testimonies are known that could contribute to the investigation against Daniel Sancho, confessed murderer.

On this occasion, a woman, who calls herself Alba Diéguez, says she knows details of the relationship between these two men and, according to Spanish media, could be a key player in the case.

As revealed by ’20 Minutos’, Alba prefers to stay away from statements to the press, but has said that she maintained close ties with Edwin Arrieta, since on their social networks it can be seen that they were friends.

In her testimony, Alba said that There were several occasions on which the Colombian doctor and the chef saw each other in Spain.

Daniel Sancho murderer of Colombian doctor

This woman is so close to Arrieta that the Thai authorities believe she is the person who can provide the most information to the investigation and she would be willing to testify anonymously.

This woman would even know Daniel Sancho's ex-partner, with whom she would have met in previous days and would maintain a distant relationship.

Who is Daniel Sancho’s ex-girlfriend?

Among Daniel Sancho’s first testimonies to Thai justice, the Spanish chef mentioned that he had a relationship with a woman in Spain. “I went to Thailand because my girlfriend was coming. She is not going to wait for me, nor should she. May you be happy and move on with your life. This is not ancient Rome and I am not conquering Gaul. “We had been together for five years.”

According to journalists from that country, this woman would respond to the name Laura, she would be 28 years old, “she is the daughter and granddaughter of a very important figure in the automotive world in Spain. They called her the Amancio Ortega of motors,” said Beatriz Cortázar and Nacho Gay. .

According to the same journalists, they have decided to keep the true identity of the young woman, because at some point she “wanted to travel to the island to see him.” [a Daniel Sancho]but her family absolutely forbade it, and since then they have done everything possible to ensure that she is not seen or found.

Recently, the Informalia portal revealed that the young woman had participated in the El Jardín de las Delicias musical festival in the University City of Madrid, Spain.

