A Miami resident showed an alternative way to wear a swimsuit bottom and sparked controversy online. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

In the posted footage, Jordyn Megan (Jordyn Megan) showed a life hack that allows you to turn swimming trunks into a bra. To do this, the woman took two pairs of bathing pants and put them crosswise through the holes for the legs so that the side parts of the products were on her shoulders and waist. The post went viral and received 288 thousand views.

The subscribers thanked the blogger for the life hack. “I don’t know how you came up with this, but it’s brilliant”, “It looks very good,” “I can never find a suitable top for myself, so I will definitely try this method!”, “It’s so creative!”, “ Thank you! Very good!” – they wrote.

However, other users did not approve of Megan’s method. “I think it’s not very convenient”, “I wouldn’t do that”, “It can be seen that these are cowards,” “I’m scared,” “Looks strange,” said the users.

Rane in April, Portuguese resident Evelyn Cruz showed another way to transform swimming trunks into a bra. To do this, the woman tied them in a knot in the middle and secured them around the neck and around the waist with side ties. “I just did this and it looks incredibly beautiful, what a great trick!” – admired one of the subscribers of Cruz.