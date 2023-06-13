It is about one of the great fears, typical of a horror movie: being buried alive. And that was what came close to happening to one 76 year old woman that he reacted just in time inside the coffin in which he was, in full wake with relatives included.

For this case, the Ministry of Health Ecuadorian created a commission to investigate the incident that occurred in Babahoyo, in the center of Ecuador.

It all happened when a doctor from a city hospital Bella Montoya was declared dead from a suspected stroke.

She was then placed in a coffin and taken to a funeral home where, after five hours, the coffin began to shake. When they opened the coffin they found the woman struggling to breathe, still wearing her hospital gown and bracelet.

Shocking: in Ecuador, a 76-year-old woman, Bella Montoya was declared dead at a local hospital, only to be found alive and knocking on her own coffin during her funeral wake, prompting a state investigation by the Ministry of Public Health. pic.twitter.com/wMumw6sJ1P — Mhofu (@mhofela_mhofu) June 13, 2023

“My mother began to move her left hand, open her eyes, her mouth; it was hard for her to breathe,” her son said. Gilbert Balberan, describing the moment he realized his mother was still alive.

A video recorded by a neighbor present at the funeral home that went viral shows the woman lying in the open coffin.

Minutes later Bella Montoya was taken out of the drawer, placed on a stretcher and taken to the same hospital where she had been pronounced dead.

The Ecuadorian journalist Cristina Munoz told the BBC that it is not strange that the casket is not opened until I arrive at the funeral home.

#Ecuador: An elderly woman, named Bella Montoya, was left for dead at the Babahoyo hospital. They handed her over to her son at noon to hold the wake, but hours later they realized she was still alive. pic.twitter.com/rpqPBnknfE — Mauricio Orellana ✖️ (@MauriOrellanaSV) June 10, 2023

“The cleaning of a corpse is sometimes done in hospitals, but preparing the body and putting makeup on it before the wake is done by professionals in funeral homes,” explained Muñoz from Quito.

But this care in the funeral home does not always take place, since -in the words of Muñoz- “this ritual It is usually very expensive, so families with few resources decide to do it themselves.“.

The woman is in a delicate state of health.

Bella Montoya’s son told the Ecuadorian media that his mother He is in intensive care.

“My mom is on oxygen, her heart is stable. The doctor pinched her hand and she reacted, they tell me that this is good because it means that is slowly reacting“said the son to the newspaper The universe.

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Health created a commission to investigate the incident. Balberan explained that he had taken his mother to an emergency to the hospital in the morning and that “at noon a doctor told me that he had died”.

Even they gave him a death certificate in which it was said that he had died of cardiopulmonary arrest, after suffering a stroke.

As he told the BBC the journalist Muñoz, the case of Bella Montoya has had a strong impact on the country and it is being followed very closely since his “health is still delicate and no one knows how this story will end.”

For Muñoz, the doors are also open “so that his son can go to court for negligence, malpractice and emotional stress”.

In February there was a case similar to that of Montoya in the state of New York, United States, when an 82-year-old woman was breathing while in a funeral home, three hours after being pronounced dead in a nursing home.

El Universal (Mexico) / GDA

