Sofia Tunno arrived at the nearest hospitalwhere she remained in a coma where she required mechanical respiration after an “accident” in which her boyfriend was found to be the most responsible, on the fifth floor of the building.

The authorities had few details and only had testimonies from the neighbors and the version of Facundo, who stated that the young woman tried to commit suicide when Sofia woke up his testimony changed the course of the investigation.

Sofía explained that her relationship with Facundo was toxic and she had experienced domestic violence On several occasions, the day of the incident, they had discussed Sofia’s alleged infidelity and when she went to the window to smoke a cigarette, he grabbed her from behind and threw her from the fifth floor.

The police investigation He confirmed that Facundo had been responsible for throwing Sofía, who tried to pretend that he was going for an ambulance after throwing her, took a taxi and left the place, leaving the woman to her fate.

They presented videos of surveillance of the authorities but only a couple could be seen on the street who witnessed the screams of a young woman falling from the building, the awning of a business partly muffled the sophia fall and saved his life.