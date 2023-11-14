Home page World

From: Ana Wetherall-Grujic

Split

Two wombs, two babies, one pregnant woman: it’s a medical sensation that the treating doctors have never seen before.

Frankfurt – Kelsey Hatcher from the USA is preparing for an extremely rare Christmas surprise. The mother of three is pregnant again. This in itself is nothing unusual. The fact that Hatcher is expected to give birth to two babies in Alabama, USA on December 25, 2023 is also not particularly noteworthy at first. The medical peculiarity lies in where the children grow: in two uteri, but in the same stomach.

Two babies in two wombs have a “one in a million” chance

The phenomenon of a double uterus is unusual and the reasons for it are loud Mayo Clinic still unclear. The fact that a woman carries children in both organs at the same time has a probability of “one in a million,” according to Richard Davis Good Morning America. Davis is a perinatal medicine and obstetrics expert in Birmingham and is caring for Hatcher.

The two girls are expected to be born in 2023 – but it is unclear whether they will be born on the same day. © IMAGO / Science Photo Library

Hatcher was born with the unusual phenomenon uterus didelphys. This means that the American woman has two uteruses. According to the Cleveland Clinic A double uterus is a congenital anomaly and is one of the malformations of the so-called Müllerian duct. This means that Hatcher’s tissues did not connect correctly during her fetal development. Instead of merging into a single uterus, two separate organs formed. Only 0.3 percent of the population has a double uterus. Some sufferers also have two vaginas and two cervixes.

Two uteruses with two babies is also a new experience for doctors

Shweta Petal is the gynecologist who looks after Hatcher. She considers Hatcher’s babies to be fraternal twins. “She probably ovulated twice and one egg came down one fallopian tube,” says Petal about the course of the extraordinary pregnancy. The sperm ascended to both uteruses and fertilization took place separately. This type of pregnancy is definitely “very, very rare”. There are gynecologists who never experience such a case in their entire careers, Petal tells the local station WVTM. Always However, abortions are becoming more common in Germany.

Doctors Davis and Petal are both members of the team that supports Hatcher until the birth of the unusual twin girls. It is also a new experience for the medical team: no member has ever witnessed the birth of twins in two separate wombs. However, it is becoming increasingly common that… Employers benefit financially from their employees’ desire to have children participate.

Two wombs are visible to the mother from the outside

Hatcher’s babies are scheduled to be born on December 25, 2023. Other Parents are excited about their New Year babies in contrast to. There is a chance that the twin girls could be delivered through two separate vaginal births, with them having different birthdays. “They could be born a few minutes or days apart,” Petal explains. However, if there are complications, the children could also be delivered by cesarean section. Births are not the happiest day for every mother, as mother reports show.

Despite the unusual and risky pregnancy, Hatcher has had no problems so far. For Hatcher, however, “Pretty Wild” represents a visible consequence of this pregnancy. When the expectant mother lies down, she can see the two pregnancies separately in her belly: a uterus on each side. Hatcher even describes it as a “hole.” However, this will be her last pregnancy. “While we are grateful for this blessing, this will definitely be the end,” Hatcher proclaims. (apply)

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully reviewed by editor Ana Wetherall-Grujić before publication.