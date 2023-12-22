WVTM 13: in the USA, a woman with a double uterus gave birth to healthy girls

A US woman with two uteruses and cervixes carried and gave birth to twins. About it reports WVTM 13.

Kelsey Hatcher of Birmingham, Alabama, was born with a double uterus, a birth defect that causes a woman to have two separate uteruses. She gave birth to three healthy children, and in the spring of 2022 she found out that she was pregnant for the fourth time. The woman was shocked when doctors reported that she would become the mother of two children at once, who were in different wombs. According to doctors, the probability of such cases is one in a million.

Related materials:

Doctors didn’t know until the very end how Hatcher’s birth would go. Two girls, named Roxy and Rebel, were born about 20 hours apart. The first child was born naturally, and the second by caesarean section. According to Hatcher, the birth of her daughters was a long-awaited and emotional event. “There were a lot of tears, a lot of applause, it was fun,” she says. Currently, the mother with the newborn girls is in the hospital and is looking forward to returning home.

Earlier it was reported that a woman from the United States sued a doctor because of a pregnancy that occurred after a sterilization operation. According to her, she could not recover from this news for several months.