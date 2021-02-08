A resident of the English county of Cheshire, named the most tattooed woman in Britain, showed clear skin and surprised fans. Reported by The Sun.

According to the material, 95 percent of the skin of 33-year-old Becky Holt (Becky Holt) is covered with various patterns. In his Instagram-account, the heroine with a full body tattoo decided to show subscribers how she looked without them.

It is noted that for this, the British woman applied a thick foundation on her chest and face. “I look crazy without tattoos! Which option do you like better? ” – she signed the post, which received more than two thousand likes.

Holt fans were surprised at her transformation and expressed their admiration in the comments. “You are beautiful with and without tattoos”, “You are just a beauty in any guise”, “You are good in any form”, “With tattoos you look more interesting”, “A gorgeous woman, with or without tattoos! ” – they wrote.

Earlier in February, the model got a tattoo on her eyeballs and talked about bullying strangers. In 2018, Devon O’Kelly decided to change the eyeball color to purple from the master of Luna Cobra, who works in Los Angeles. The specialist warned the client that the procedure could have a negative impact on health, for example, lead to headaches or even blindness. Despite the fact that the model could lose her sight, she agreed to the session and was satisfied with the result.