Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas | Photo: Google Street View

A woman was killed by off-duty police officers after carrying out a shooting attack at the evangelical megachurch Lakewood, Texas, in the city of Houston (USA), at approximately 1:45 pm local time.

According to information from the North American press, the woman entered the church with a boy of around 5 years old, who ended up shot and seriously injured. In addition to the child, a 57-year-old man was also injured between his hip and leg.

The incident happened during the break between services, according to Joel Osteen, co-founder of Lakewood Church. At the moment, a service in Spanish was about to be held.

According to police, the woman was approximately 30 to 35 years old and was carrying a rifle. Furthermore, she was wearing a coat and a backpack and allegedly threatened those present by saying she had a bomb. However, no explosives were found with the shooter.