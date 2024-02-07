Suppose you call your boss a 'fucking whore' and threaten to 'destroy the company'. You are summarily dismissed and your employer knows that you have a serious alcohol addiction. Can you be fired like that? Yes, according to a cleaning company in Haarlem. No, the judge rules. “There is nothing to show that the company takes the woman's illness seriously,” the judgment said.

#Woman #alcohol #addiction #threatens #39destroy39 #boss #fired #39But #allowed39