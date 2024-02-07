Suppose you call your boss a 'fucking whore' and threaten to 'destroy the company'. You are summarily dismissed and your employer knows that you have a serious alcohol addiction. Can you be fired like that? Yes, according to a cleaning company in Haarlem. No, the judge rules. “There is nothing to show that the company takes the woman's illness seriously,” the judgment said.
#Woman #alcohol #addiction #threatens #39destroy39 #boss #fired #39But #allowed39
Electricity | The price of electricity will rise to more than 30 cents on Friday – The graphic shows the situation
Exchange electricity is at its most expensive on Fridays between 8 and 9 in the morning.Exchange electricity the hourly price...
Leave a Reply