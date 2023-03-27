Home page World

A British woman claims to have won the million dollar lottery. She hasn’t told her family about it yet. However, the money has not arrived yet.

LONDON/MUNICH – “I won £70m from EuroMillions – but I haven’t told my family I’m rich yet,” a Brit announced on her TikTok channel. If this statement is true, she would be much luckier than another woman. She had guessed all the lottery numbers correctly and still didn’t win. But her joy is still restrained. Because she hasn’t been able to get the money she’s won so far – and continues to rent.

Woman wins the lottery – and still doesn’t get her own apartment

A user by the name of Elle Bell posted a video on social media sharing the supposed story behind her big win. Whether she is really a lottery winner cannot be checked. According to the TikTok user, she hit the EuroMillions jackpot of 70 million British pounds (equivalent to around 79.7 million euros). But the young woman says she has difficulties getting the money.

She spoke on TikTok about the plans she has with the huge sum of money. The most surprising thing about her win was that the money couldn’t be transferred to her bank account. She was reportedly told her winnings would have to be deposited into a bank called Coutts & Co, the Brit claims.

She explains in the TikTok video: “I haven’t received most of the money yet.” The winnings must first be transferred to “this other bank”. And that obviously thwarts her big future plans of her own apartment. “Although I’m in lotto “Once you win, I have to call and ask if I can rent an apartment,” said Elle Belle. “Just because you’re a millionaire now doesn’t mean you can just rent or buy something. They said, ‘No, you still need proof of employment.’”

Lotto: woman becomes a multi-millionaire overnight – but there are problems

According to her own statements, the alleged new multimillionaire has remained on the carpet. Because instead of squandering her lottery fortune, Elle explains that she didn’t react to her win the way she thought she would. Instead of going on fancy shopping trips in London, she prefers to stay at home. And think about what to do with your money.

“It’s just crazy, I thought I’d tell my family, go out to eat, to Selfridge’s, but I held back, I stayed here at the house, we didn’t spend much,” Elle said.

Woman conceals lottery win from her own family: “I don’t need any cousins ​​I didn’t know before”

One result of her considerations was not to tell her family about the win for the time being: “I don’t want to find any cousins ​​that I didn’t know before,” said Elle on TikTok. Of course, the inclined user wonders why she then shares these thoughts with thousands upon thousands of strangers. And whether the family members have now found out about the lottery win through the TikTok video.

So be it. The jackpot cracker also took the fact that winning the lottery by no means makes everyone happy. And wants to ensure that the huge sum is as sustainable as possible: “I want these 70 million pounds to last for a few generations. So I’ll probably buy a used Audi Q7.” One can only hope that the profit will reach her in full at some point.