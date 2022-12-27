Home page World

An office manager from Louisville, Kentucky, got a scratch card and won $175,000 while playing Secret Santa. © Screenshot Instagram/Kentucky Lottery

Shortly before Christmas, Lori Janes experienced a big surprise: she received a 25-dollar scratch card while doing Secret Santa at her company and won almost 164,000 euros with it.

Louisville – Christmas is a time for giving and a good time to say thank you to others. For friends and relatives, this takes the form of gifts; for employees, the Christmas bonus can be seen as a thank you. The richest woman in Australia was particularly generous and paid her employees the equivalent of 94,000 euros for Christmas.

Secret Santa, in which employees give each other a small gift, is also common in many companies. An office manager from Louisville in the US state of Kentucky has now experienced a Christmas miracle and surprisingly won the main prize in Secret Santa.

Woman wins almost 164,000 euros with Secret Santa at work with 25 dollar scratch cards

Lori Janes is an office manager at a dental practice. She and her co-workers took part in Secret Santa at the company and initially decided on a gift card that contained a $25 voucher for the clothing store TK Maxx. However, it was simply snatched away from her, so she had to choose another gift, like rtl.de reported. Lori Janes got someone else’s scratch card instead.

She was immediately asked by the others to scrape the fields, the office manager said in an interview. Luck ran its course while all her colleagues watched her scratching free. She won $50 on her first ticket. The main prize was finally waiting for the second: She cleared 15 places and thus secured 175,000 US dollars, which is the equivalent of almost 165,000 euros. “I could not believe it. It was a $25 gift swap and I won $175,000!” said Lori Janes.

“Everybody went crazy”: $25 scratch card brings the main prize

The office manager’s colleagues could hardly believe their luck either – after all, it could have happened to any of them. “Everyone went crazy. People got out their calculators and checked it again. A few people even scanned the ticket on the lottery’s app just to be sure,” Janes said.

Of course, the lucky winner immediately shared the incredible news with her family. She called her husband and children, who also couldn’t believe that Lori Janes had hit the jackpot. “We thought she wasn’t looking at it properly, but then we heard people partying in the background — it got real,” her husband told the lottery. Together with her family, the office manager went to the lottery headquarters and picked up her check. “This is crazy, I’m really blessed,” she says. She will use the money to pay off her daughter’s student loan and the family’s cars.