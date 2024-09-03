Ciudad Juárez— After 40 days of being under medical observation at the General Hospital, where she was being treated for the injuries she received after being shot in the Simona Barba neighborhood, a woman died yesterday as a result of hypovolemic shock (bleeding), reported personnel from the State Investigation Agency.

This is Esmeralda H., 28 years old, who was reported dead as a result of gunshot wounds to the abdomen that damaged vital organs, indicated an investigative agent from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Women (FEM).

She was shot on July 23 in a house in the southeast and has remained hospitalized since then, she said.

With his death, the number of people killed in the first days of September rose to four.