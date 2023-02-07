The National Police of Ecuador reported the arrest of a woman who repeatedly kicked his young son in the Quillán Loma sector, Ecuador, a fact that was recorded in a video from a security camera.

In the images you can see the woman walking in the company of her son, unexpectedly the woman begins to kick the child under two years of age repeatedly, then lifts him off the ground and continues his journey.

After the images were made public, The Ecuadorian Police captured the woman and left the minor under the care of the National Directorate of Specialized Police for Children and Adolescents.

The minor was valued at a clinic where he was given several days of disability. According to the Integral Penal Code (COIP) of Ecuador, the woman would face a sentence of deprivation of freedom of 30 to 60 days “if as a result of the injuries the victim suffers damage, illness or incapacity for four to eight days”.

However, his mother could not be sent to prison for these acts, since it is in a state of gestation. According to local newspapers, the woman will be notified with a sentence 90 days after giving birth.

“This is done for the best interest of the child that is in her womb, so this is another situation that benefits pregnant women who could commit crimes (…), it has certain guarantees that it is not for the person as such but for the baby that It is in his bowels, ”explained the former prosecutor of Guayas, Antonio Gagliardo,

