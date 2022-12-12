Woman who was going to be robbed shot at robbers and killed one

The policewoman was in civilian clothes in the company of her husband and her two-year-old son when two criminals on a motorcycle approached her to assault her. In a quick reaction this 22 year old unholstered his gun and discharged one of the thieves.

The events occurred in Buenos Aires, ArgentinaAccording to local media reports, the woman was traveling on a motorcycle with her 26-year-old partner and her two-year-old son through an area known as the corner of Trelles and Washington, from the town of Mariano Acosta.

There they were intercepted by the two criminals who threatened them with a firearm to get them to hand over their belongings.

“However, the police and his family did not stop the march. It was then that the armed criminal pointed it at them again and triggered his weapon. The officer, after identifying herself as a police officer and calling them to stop, fired”, mentions the report.

One of these bullets managed to hit one of the criminals who was identified as Hernán González, 24 years old. The man was shot in the chest and died on the scene.

The other delinquent, 17 years old, was captured by the community and left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office No. 2 of the Juvenile Criminal Responsibility Jurisdiction of Morón. Meanwhile, the family managed to escape unharmed from the crime scene.

More news:

Pamela Avendano

WRITING TRENDS