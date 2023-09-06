Angela is 41 years old and lives in Dragonia, a fraction of Rome. There woman survived the sinking of the Concordia, the cruise ship that had an accident in front of the Giglio Island causing the death of many people. The woman decides to going back on vacation after 11 years, the holiday of his rebirth, to overcome the traumas of that terrible event experienced on his skin. In Egypt, however, the daughters become intoxicated.

There 41-year-old female in 2012 it was on the Costa Concordia. Because of that traumatic event that she experienced, she was no longer able to touch the sea. She has seen people take their own lives, bodies floating, blood all over the walls of the ship.

Since that night there woman associates water with death. After 11 years, however, Angela has decided to overcome her fear of her and go back on vacation. She had organized a trip to Egypt, to Marsa Alam. But the vacation turned into a nightmare.

My daughters were sick for days, the youngest nearly collapsed. I spent over 6,000 euros, years of savings: I am a separated mother, with no maintenance, of two little girls. I made sacrifices to afford such a special vacation. My best friend, who is a sister, came with me because I could never have done it alone.

Her two daughters and her friend’s son, during a Bedouin dinner eaten on an excursion in the desert, ate or drank something that caused vomiting, fever, bloody diarrhea, very low blood pressure.

Fortunately, upon returning to Italy and with treatment having already begun in Egypt, the children recovered. The woman asks for a refund of the stay, because they have not used the services, having to remain closed in the room in the hope that the children will recover.

It was supposed to be the journey of rebirth, but it was a nightmare.