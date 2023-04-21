South Carolina.- Latavia Washington McGee, one of four American kidnapped in Matamoros by a Mexican cartel, has been arrested for displaying a firearm in a children’s fight, local media reported.

The woman from South Carolina, who was one of the only two survivors of the kidnapping, was arrested on Friday for allegedly taking her daughter to fight with another child and agitating “a little black gun”as reported by WMBF-TV News.

The facts for which she is accused mcgee, arose on February 17, before the date of his kidnapping in MexicoAccording to the police report, the 34-year-old woman took her young daughter to an apartment complex on Spivey Street to fight with another girl.

However, in an effort to calm things down, a relative removed her from the scene, but not according to McGeensupposedly returned with the mother of the other minor and sparked a fight between the children, the two older women and the relatives of the other child, it was at that moment that the woman took out the weapon from her bag and “began to wave it around,” according to the report.

Due to these facts, the police issued an arrest warrant against McGee on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child, however, they clarified that “This charge was not related in any way to the torture and death that he went through (McGee ),” his lawyer, Mark Simmons, told the Daily Mail.

Latavia Washington McGee was kidnapped in Mexico

Latavia Washington McGee and three friends, Eric James Williams, Shaheed Woodward and Zindell Brown, at the beginning of March, were kidnapped in the Mexican city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

She and her friends went to that city because mcgee, would undergo a cosmetic surgery procedure, however upon entering matamoroswere attacked and kidnapped by a drug cartel, who murdered two of their companions.

