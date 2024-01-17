













There were many social media users who discovered that the girl did not work on the Studio Ghibli film. This after they found several inconsistencies in her story. Like her sayings about animating the first 15 minutes of the film herself and being in charge of 25,000 frames. Not to mention that his name does not appear in the credits or anywhere else related to the film.

The most curious thing about the case is how far the lie went. Well, the supposed artist even taught drawing classes in different venues and appeared in several programs. Of course, when the truth came to light, several media outlets had to retract their articles about their 'success story'.

Of course there were consequences for the woman because of her lies. In a stream where she was supposed to clarify everything about her relationship with Studio Ghibli, she confessed that she was fired from her job. And if that was not enough, The film's distributor on this side of the world confirmed that she did not work at any stage of its production.

What is the latest Studio Ghibli film about?

Studio Ghibli's latest film is titled The Boy and the Heron. This tells the story of Mahito Maki, a boy who, after losing his mother, moves with his family to a house in the countryside. There he finds a strange talking heron and embarks on a fantastic and supernatural adventure.

The film became one of Japan's most successful films and received much praise from international critics. In fact, it was the winner of the Golden Globe for best animated film. and that was why this whole situation started with the woman from Colombia. Have you seen it yet?

