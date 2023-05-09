The writer E. Jean Carroll, who denounced former President Donald Trump for rape in a department store fitting room and for defamation, is not seeking money in the trial against him, but rather “restore his good name”according to what his lawyer said on Monday before the Manhattan court that sees the case through civil proceedings.

(Also: Trump accused the woman who accused him of rape of being “mentally ill”)

In the last session to hear the defense and prosecution arguments, attorney Roberta Kaplan, from the prosecution team, tried to dismantle the arguments of Trump’s defense, but insisted on the motivations of his clientaccording to the media present in the room.

“For Jean Carroll, this complaint has nothing to do with money,” he insisted, but is about “recovering his good name,” he said, referring to the different qualifications that Carroll has received from Trump – as a liar or mentally ill, among others – since he learned of the complaint.

(Keep reading: This could be the date of the trial against Trump for payment of a former porn actress)

Kaplan again referred to Trump’s commented statement that Carroll was “not (his) type,” and reminded the jury Trump’s reaction to seeing an old photo in which he mistook Carroll for his own ex-wife Marla Trump.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” said the lawyer in a solemn tone, “this is the photo. The truth is that E. Jean Carroll, former cheerleader and Miss Indiana (of the university), was exactly the type of Donald Trump.”

(You can read: USA: four ultra-rightists, guilty of sedition for assault on the Capitol)

For Jean Carroll, this complaint has nothing to do with money.

In addition, Kaplan drew attention to the fact that Trump’s legal team did not bring any witnesses and he did not want to appear either, but rather leave a videotaped statement.

“In a strict sense,” said the lawyer, “Donald Trump here is a witness against himself,” he said, alluding to the alleged inconsistencies, inaccuracies or falsehoods he has incurred.

He also refuted some of Trump’s defense arguments, such as the fact that Carroll will confess to not having screamed during the alleged rapestating that this is the most common attitude in a traumatic event such as a sexual assault.

(Keep reading: The calculations behind Joe Biden’s yes to re-election)

Or the fact that a floor of the Bergdorf department store – where the alleged violation took place – was empty at the time of the events, recalling that as it is a high-end establishment, the low movement of customers was not strange.

Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

What does Trump’s defense say?

Trump’s defense concluded his closing argument with the main argument that the woman sought fame by filing a complaint for facts that did not exist. “The facts are stubborn,” attorney Joe Tacopina told jurors, “(Carroll’s story) does not deserve credit.”

In line with what was maintained during the weeks that the trial has lastedTacopina said that the whole story of the rape in the changing room of a department store was a fabrication because he wanted to take advantage of a certain anti-Trump climate to sell books, as was made clear -he argued- in the exchange of emails with his friend Lisa Birnbach.

(Also read: Writer Carroll appears as a witness in trial against Trump: “He raped me”)

Photo: AFP / Archive El Tiempo

“It became her way of life,” Tacopina insisted. “She became a star.” The lawyer did not miss Trump’s “crude” and “brutal” words in a recording heard during the trial when he said that a famous person could dispose of a woman at his whim and grab her “by the pussy” ( sic).

“He said it,” Tacopina admitted, “but that doesn’t make Mrs. Carroll’s incredible story a credible story,” he recalled, according to journalists present in the room.

(You can read: What is known about the unexpected departure of Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson)

And as if he wanted to flatter the jury and warn them about their responsibility, he told them: “This jury is blessed by great street intelligence and we know the difference between reality and fiction,” he began, before reminding them that their decision will be accompanied by the rest of the jury. their lives: “You and only you are the only ones empowered to guarantee that the rule of law is followed here.

After Tacopina, the prosecution has the right to a counter-reply and the trial will be seen for sentencing.

(Keep reading: Donald Trump: What was his policy and leadership like?)

In the coming days, the jury will pronounce its last word on the innocence or guilt of the former presidentwho, if found guilty, may have to pay compensation, but who will not go to jail as it is a civil case.

Who is the porn actress for whom Donald Trump will be imputed? Former United States President Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges, the first step in a long legal journey with an uncertain outcome. It was for an investigation into the silence purchase of a porn star in 2016 and he is scheduled to appear next Tuesday before the New York criminal justice system, an unprecedented event for a former US president. Another of the cases against the former president is that of the porn actress Stormy Daniels. Photo:

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*With information from EFE