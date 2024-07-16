Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/15/2024 – 21:23

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) filed a complaint with the Supreme Federal Court (STF) against Débora Rodrigues dos Santos for participating in the anti-democratic attacks of January 8, in Brasília. The woman was caught by photographers writing the phrase “You lost, idiot” on the statue of Justice, located in front of the STF.

Débora was arrested by the Federal Police (PF) on March 17, 2023, in the 8th phase of Operation Lesa Pátria, which targets those involved in the attacks. Another 31 suspects were also arrested at the time. The last phase of the operation was in June, totaling 28.

The phrase written by Débora on the statue refers to the response of STF minister Luís Roberto Barroso to Bolsonaro supporters who harassed him during a trip to the United States.

The complaint, dated the 2nd of this month, is under seal. Débora is mentioned in a report released on the one-year anniversary of the invasion, which states that the preventive detention was renewed in June 2023. Signed by the office of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, the rapporteur of the case, the crimes allegedly committed by her, according to the report, are armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of a flammable substance, against the property of the Union and with considerable damage to the victim and deterioration of listed property.

Débora’s defense claims that “all deadlines were exceeded without any plausible justification” and that her client’s imprisonment, for more than 480 days, “goes beyond the principle of reasonableness.” The lawyer also argues that transferring her client to Tremembé (SP), a city 229 kilometers away from where she lives, Paulínia (SP), “fatally violates the integral protection of the child, since Débora has two minor children.”

On the 12th, a video circulated on the social networks of pro-Bolsonaro members of parliament and influencers in which the two children asked for help to get their mother out of prison. Former Lava Jato prosecutor and former federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol and federal deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) shared the video on their networks. The parliamentarian stated that amnesty for prisoners, a cause defended by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), “needs to be approved” this year.