On June 18, 2023, the Titan submarine imploded at the bottom of the seabed with five people on board.: Shahzada and Suleman Dawood; Hamish Harding, Henri Nargeolet and the CEO of the OceanGate company, which owns the ship, Stockton Rush.

On an expedition to the remains of the Titanic, the disaster that happened afterwards shocked everyone.

Despite the explanations later provided by Rear Admiral John Mauger, Some of the victims' relatives consider that they were not enough and ask for a thorough investigation, while in parallel they target one of the passengers for the fateful event.

OceanGate Expeditions is a company dedicated to exploring the Titanic wreckthe ship that sank in 1912 in the North Sea, in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of the United States.

Although at the moment there had never been a problem with its underwater vehicles, last year the tragedy occurred for the first time when a technical failure caused an implosion, as confirmed by the Coast Guard of that country.

After the event, Rear Admiral Mauger reported: “In consultation with experts from the unified command, The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber (…) I offer my deepest condolences to the families.

I can only imagine what this has been like for them. And I hope this discovery provides some comfort during this difficult time.”

These words were of little encouragement to Christine Dawood, wife of Shahzada and mother of Suleman Dawood, who spoke with MailOnline last Friday and expressed his anguish at not having solid information about what really happened in the depths of the ocean.

Initially, Christine mourned the loss of her son, who was only 19 years old, and assured that her pain as a mother is something that will never be able to heal. Together with his daughter Alina, they stood up against those responsible for the company and, thus, blamed one of the passengers of the submersible after the tragedy. “Angry at OceanGate? “I don't know, but Stockton is not my favorite person in this mess,” he said in relation to the person in charge of commanding the submarine, who was also the CEO of the firm.

Without a filter, the woman referred to the CEO of the company who died along with his family. Even, He highlighted that the security measures were ignored and that even so the payment of the 250,000 dollars for each person's ticket It had to be done despite the tragedy. This passage included eight days aboard an exploration vessel, which transported the mini submarine with which it would go to the bottom of the seabed for a two-hour excursion.

Christine emphasized the numerous criticisms that the CEO of OceanGate received for the design of the submersible, especially due to the material that was used for its construction, which would not be suitable for exceeding several meters of immersion. “It's difficult because we don't know exactly what happened while the investigation is ongoing. “I feel very angry,” she mentioned.

“It's when I wake up every morning that sometimes I don't believe what happened. The possibility of (Titan) imploding never crossed our minds. Losing a husband is terrible, but when you lose a child… I love being a mother. I have Alina, but I never wanted to be a single mother of an only child,” the woman said in shock.

Different programs are currently being carried out to recover the remains of Titan.

In October of last year, the US Coast Guard reported that it found a series of artifacts that belonged to the submarine and that, presumably, In some of them signs of human remains had been seen. These samples were located just 487 meters away from the Titanic and 3800 meters deep.

