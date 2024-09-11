Woman Who Knocked Down and Killed a Thief in Viareggio Doesn’t Repent

Cinzia Dal Pino, the woman who ran over and killed a thief who had robbed her in Viareggio, does not regret what she did: this is what emerges from the interrogation reports.

Second The Nationin fact, the 65-year-old allegedly told the men of the Flying Squad: “’Leave it (her purse) or I’ll kill you’, she shouted at me, just before running away. What was I supposed to do?”.

“I thought he had a knife,” added the businesswoman, but the newspaper reported that the officers did not find any weapon during their searches.

After being robbed, the woman drove her SUV and chased the thief for about 220 meters. She then hit him, driving over him “two or three times.”

“No comment, no regrets,” declared an investigator who said Cinzia Dal Pino “appeared lucid and calm, like in that video.”

Investigators are now trying to understand whether the woman, arrested on charges of voluntary homicide, was alone at the time of the accident.

According to the League, meanwhile, the judiciary should apply mitigating circumstances. The deputy secretary of the Carroccio, Andrea Crippa, declared that “the judiciary must absolutely take into account the context, the very particular situation and the fear that this lady certainly had at that moment. All mitigating circumstances that must be kept in mind”.