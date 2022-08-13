Woman who killed her mother and uncle lasted several days with the bodies in her house

A woman was arrested by elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, after being found inside her home with the lifeless bodies of her mother and uncle.

Is about Karla ‘N’, 18 years oldwho allegedly spent several days with the bodies of his mother Paola and his uncle Juan in his apartment located in the Alfonso XIII unit in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

The woman used her dog to keep the authorities from entering the house. She was finally arrested.

Neighbors called 911

According to journalist Carlos Jiménez, it was on August 6 when neighbors called 911 after hearing screams, barks and blows inside the apartment in which the now detained person lived. But when the authorities arrived at the scene, no one opened the door for them and they chose to leave.

seven days later, the neighbors called the authorities again, but this time because of a strong smell coming from the department, so the police force entered to meet with Karla using her dog to prevent entry of the uniformed

However, the animal was controlled by the Animal Surveillance Brigade. Upon entering the apartment, the police found the bodies of the young woman’s mother and uncle, who had bruises and bites from the animal.

EL UNIVERSAL (Mexico) / GDA