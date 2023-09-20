A court in China’s Guizhou province handed down the death penalty for Yu Huaying, a woman who was convicted of kidnapping and selling eleven children during the period between 1993 and 1996.

Yu Huaying, who intends to appeal the ruling, was sentenced to death after the court determined that her crime caused social harm. “extremely significant” and that the circumstances in which he committed it were “particularly serious.”

According to the sentence, the woman kidnapped minors in southwest China and sold them in the city of Handan, in Hebei province, in the north of the country.

The crimes were perpetrated with the collaboration of an accomplice named Gongwho has already died, while two other people who acted as intermediaries in the sale of the minors will face separate trials.

‘Beijing News’ reported that Yu, who is currently 60 years old, sold his own son in 1992, born from an extramarital relationship with Gong. Later, he dedicated himself to kidnapping and selling minors, in total there were 11, mostly from low-income families.

The arrest was possible thanks to the fact that one of his victims managed to locate his biological sister and provided information to the police about the kidnapper.

Human trafficking remains a persistent problem in China, exacerbated by the long-standing one-child policy and gender imbalance that, according to the World Bank, resulted in an excess of 42 million men in the country in 2017.

In recent years, technologies such as DNA analysis and facial recognition have helped solve cases that had remained stagnant for years.

Between 2010 and 2019, a total of 112,703 cases of trafficking of women and minors were recorded in China, according to data from the country’s Statistics Bureau.

