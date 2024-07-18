Juarez City.- Authorities identified Janine GG as the woman who evaded security at Women’s Prison No. 02 in Ciudad Juárez and was recaptured outside.

The woman jumped over the prison’s perimeter fence, however, her clothes got caught in the barbed wire at the top, but that did not stop her from managing to get out to Barranco Azul Street, where she was recaptured.

Janine was arrested on April 23 for the crime of aggravated domestic violence and was considered a high-risk offender.