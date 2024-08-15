Yekaterinburg (Russian Federation), 15/08/2024.- US and Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina sits in a glass cage during her treason trial in Sverdlovsk Regional court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, 15 August 2024. The Sverdlovsk Regional Court sentenced Ksenia Karelina, a US and Russian citizen accused of treason, to 12 years in prison. Karelina was arrested in February 2024 in Yekaterinburg. The FSB stated that she was involved in providing financial support to the armed forces of Ukraine. According to the special service, since February 2022 she ‘proactively collected money in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organizations, which was subsequently used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.’ (Rusia, Ukraine, Yekaterinburg) EFE/EPA/STRINGER | Photo: EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The Russian court sentenced this Thursday (15) the Russian-American citizen Ksenia Karelina, accused in the country of “high treason”, to a sentence of 12 years in prison.

The Russian prosecutor’s office had requested a 15-year prison sentence for the 33-year-old ballerina for sending $51.80 to the Ukrainian army.

In January, Karelina was arrested in Yekaterinburg, the capital of the Urals, and initially detained for 14 days for hooliganism.

In February, the woman was sent to preventive detention already accused of “high treason” for sending money to Ukraine to buy food, military equipment, ammunition and weapons.

Although her defense avoided revealing the amount sent by the accused to the Ukrainian army, the Russian human rights group Pervi Otdel stated that on February 24, 2022, the same day the war began in Ukraine, she transferred US$51.80 to the Razom for Ukraine fund, created by Ukrainians living in the United States.

The sentence was handed down just two weeks after a prisoner swap between Russia and the West that included 24 people, the largest since 1985.

Three of those exchanged were American citizens, including journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was also detained in Yekaterinburg for espionage.

According to the portal E1Karelina pleaded guilty and hoped to be part of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington.

The United States and the Russian opposition accuse the Kremlin of taking political prisoners and foreign citizens hostage in exchange for Russians serving sentences in Western prisons.