A woman disappeared in Lima when she went to a hospital to give birth and reappeared this Friday, more than 24 hours later, without her newborn daughter, a case that has revived the terror that this type of crime supposes for Peruvianssince, in 2021 alone, 5,904 women were reported missing.

The woman, identified as Gabriela Olga Sevilla Torello30, left her house alone this Wednesday night after going into labor.

As explained by her relatives, Sevilla was alone in her house in the Lima district of Surco, when her waters broke and, after notifying her husband and mother, among other relatives, he went to take a taxi at a point near his house.

Initially, he requested a vehicle through an application, but the companies dedicated to this service ruled out that he would complete the request.

Later, on board a transport, which is presumed to be a taxi that he took on the street, something made him suspicious of the driver and he sent his relatives a blurred photo in which he can be seen while he is talking on the phone, but noor you see his face or other features that allow him to be recognized.

From that moment, her relatives and loved ones lost contact with her and were left waiting in the hospital where she was going and never arrived. During Thursday, the authorities launched an alert and asked for citizen collaboration.

“Help us find her! Gabriela Olga Sevilla Torello disappeared on October 19, 2022 in Surco at 7:20 pm (00:20 on October 20 GMT) after leaving her house on her way to the clinic after going into labor. 1.72m”, the Ministry of Women wrote on its networks.

Immediately, the photo of Seville flooded social networks and circulated through WhatsApp chats, accompanied by alert and caution messages.

#PNPInforma 📢| Statement No. 35-2022, regarding a pregnant woman who left her home and boarded a taxi heading to a clinic and appeared 36 hours later. pic.twitter.com/ZkTA1QQ4ga – National Police of Peru (@PoliciaPeru) October 21, 2022

Looking for Martina

This Friday, the Minister for Women, Claudia Davilawent to Twitter to confirm that the mother appeared early this Friday, but now looking for their newborn daughter, Martinawho is suspected of having been the victim of a human trafficking network.

“We have activated the protocols with Migrations to prevent any baby from leaving without being fully identified. We have to find Gabriela’s daughter,” the minister stressed, adding the label “#WhereEstaMartina.”

📢 #Attention | Thank you for sharing the alert about the disappearance of Gabriela Sevilla. She was located this morning in circumstances that are still under investigation. I love you so much pic.twitter.com/491Sl2UVkn – Ministry of the Interior 🇵🇪 (@MininterPeru) October 21, 2022

The minister declared on the local station Exitosa that Seville appeared “with signs of having been hit.” “Thank God she has appeared, but the task is not yet complete because she has appeared without her baby. Now we have to focus all our efforts on Martina to find the baby, that she is healthy and that she returns to her mother,” he added.

The disappearance of women in Peru is something frequent. According to data from the Ombudsman, authorities recorded 5,904 cases. Of these, 2,007 were adults and 3,897 girls and adolescents. This supposes an average of 16 cases per day and, many of them, never appear.

To prevent this terror, which is very present for women in Lima and far removed from public debate, posters abound in the capital warning of these figures and asking for solutions.

EFE

