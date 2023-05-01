Viterbo, the cause behind the death of Yvelice Martinez discovered, everything actually happened due to a dramatic accident

He was called Yvelice Martinez the 40-year-old woman, who unfortunately died after falling from the balcony of her home in the center of Viterbo. Passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the doctors, but after being transported to the hospital, she breathed her last.

Her sudden and heartbreaking loss, as well as shocking the community, has broken heart of her husband, who works as a farm laborer in the local countryside.

The events occurred late morning of Saturday 29 April. Precisely in a building that is located in peacock street, in the center of Viterbo. For everyone it seemed to be a day like any other.

Yvelice was of origin Dominicans, but had been living in that area for several years now. She had gone out on errands that morning, but when she was returning she realized she had forgot the keys.

With the hope of being able to reach his doggiehe tried to come back climbing. According to what has been reconstructed so far by the Viterbo Policemen, she would have climbed from roof terrace and balcony of his second-floor apartment.

However, in those seconds, it would slip suddenly, falling for a handful of meters. She would have taken part of one with her as well gutter.

The yellow of the death of Yvelice Martinez

Once on the ground, his condition appeared despair right away. However, when the sanitary ware arrived outside her home, with her last strength, she managed to tell the cause behind his downfall.

She really just wanted to achieve hers dogbut unfortunately she crashed and died only after her hospitalization at the Belcolle hospital.

The agents were able to quickly reconstruct what had happened to her, also thanks to the tale of the woman before losing her life. The police also examined the testimony of some people, who said they saw a man run near the apartment building. But they discovered that he wasn’t involved in the incident and that it all happened due to an accident.