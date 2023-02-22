There would be no correlation with his death

Reopen the restaurant remained temporarily closed following the case of the woman who died after eating sushi in Naples. Investigations have in fact shown that there would be no correlation between the raw fish consumed in that restaurant and the causes of the woman’s untimely death. So the restaurant can reopen after a break for some time.

Photo source from Pixabay

Rossella Di Fuorti was a 40-year-old mother who died suddenly on February 9, leaving two children aged 7 and 5. She had lunch in an all you can eat restaurant, located in the western suburbs of Naples.

Suddenly the woman fell ill and died a short time later. The investigators immediately concentrated their investigations on the recently eaten meal. But the autopsy on the body of Rossella Di Fuorti reveals that there is no correlation between his death and the sushi lunch.

There 40 year old woman in fact, she lost her life to a cerebral hemorrhage which, unfortunately, did not give her a chance. The restaurant’s Facebook page explains why it can finally reopen:

The autopsy demonstrates the total absence of correlation between the sudden death of poor Mrs. Di Fuorti and the meal eaten a few hours earlier.

Woman who died after eating sushi in Naples: no correlation, the restaurant reopens

We have witnessed a media looting. We have also suffered defamation from colleagues, causing us enormous disappointment and bitterness. We are a reality that has established itself over the years with commitment and dedication, receiving appreciation from thousands of customers.

The restaurant, targeted on social media, reopens on Wednesday 22 February: the management is in any case close to the family of the woman who died prematurely due to a cerebral hemorrhage, who, unfortunately, did not give her a chance.